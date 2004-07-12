My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Lowering Your Costs

Reel in those insurance costs with these money-saving tips.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As with most other things, when it comes to insurance, you get what you pay for. Don't pay to insurance against minor losses, but don't ignore real perils just because coverage carries hefty premiums.

You can lower your premiums is you take a higher deductible. Many agents recommend taking higher deductibles on property insurance and putting the money you save toward additional liability coverage instead.

How much can you afford for a deductible or uninsured risk? Look at your cash flow. If you can pay for a loss out of cash on hand, consider not insuring it.

You can also save money on insurance by obtaining it through a trade group or association. Many associations offer insurance tailored to your industry needs--everything from disability and health to liability and property coverage. You can also help keep insurance costs down by practicing these good insurance habits:

  • Review your needs and coverage once a year. If your circumstances or assets have changed, you may need to adjust your insurance coverage.
  • Ask your insurance agent for risk-reduction assistance. He or she should be able to visit your premises and identify improvements that would create a safer facility.
  • Check out new insurance products. Ask your agent to keep you up-to-date on new types of coverage you may want to consider.
  • Take time to shop for the best, most appropriate coverage. A few hours invested upfront can save thousands of dollars in premiums or claims down the road.

Excerpted from The Small Business Encyclopedia, Start Your Own Business and Entrepreneur magazine ("Needs to Know"). All information is intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an insurance agent.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)

Wellness Brand Moon Juice Has Plenty of Haters -- and Its Founder Is Cool With That