Insurance and Risk Management Associations
Find more information on insurance by contacting the following industry associations.
- Alliance of American Insurers
- American Association of Insurance Services
- American Insurance Association
- Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America
- Insurance Information Institute
- National Association for the Self-Employed
- National Association of Independent Insurance Adjusters
- National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners
- National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
- National Association of Professional Insurance Agents
- National Association of Professional Insurance Investigators
- National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters
- Public Risk Management Association
- Risk and Insurance Management Society
- Self-Insurance Institute of America
- Society of Risk Management Consultants