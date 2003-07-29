Make Public Relations a Priority

PR will generate media interest in your business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you purchase advertising, you determine what your message is and how you want to convey it. An effective ad campaign, however, may end up costing you a lot of money. If you're not careful, that expense can break your budget much faster than you think.

Public relations can enhance your image and boost sales while keeping your costs down. Public relations should be considered a key marketing tool. You should always be prepared for any opportunity to publicize your business.

A start-up entrepreneur might ask, "Can my products or services generate public interest? Would the media really be interested in covering my business?" You can gain the attention of the media if you know how to market your skills and your business. Every day, newspapers, radio shows and even local evening newscasts are filled with general-interest stories. Experts are cited, companies are profiled and individuals are interviewed. In each case, free publicity is generated by both the subjects of the stories and the commentators.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business

