Model Behavior

Employees watch your every move, so make sure you set a good example.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Benjamin Franklin once said, "Well done is better than well said." For almost 2,000 years, sermons have been central to communicating moral instruction in hopes of improving behavior. Franklin was a leading advocate of people changing their behavior for the better. However, he believed that setting a good example was better moral instruction than preaching sermons.

Franklin understood well the concept of managing from the fishbowl. The cubicles of today's offices would seem private if compared to the printing houses in which he worked. Every movement and activity could be watched and judged by others working in the shop. In this environment, Franklin took great care to set a positive and powerful social example for his fellow workers. As a result of this commitment to self-management, Franklin enjoyed a great deal of influence among his fellow workers and fellow citizens.

Excerpted from Ben Franklin's 12 Rules of Management

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market