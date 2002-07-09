Franchise Guide Helps Students Explore Small-Business Ownership

<b></b>

July 9, 2002 1 min read

Washington, DC--Young people can now springboard into a professional career in franchising with the help of a free online guide. The IFA Educational Foundation has unveiled "An Introduction to Franchising," a user-friendly educational tool designed to give today's students a closer look at the world of franchising. The guide, which is located in the Resource Center of the International Franchise Association's Web site, is a step-by-step guide that helps students learn how to begin to search or select a franchise, understand key legal documents, evaluate a franchise concept and even write a business plan. -IFA Educational Foundation Inc.