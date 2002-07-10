Red, Hot & Blue Alleges Trade Secrets Stolen

July 10, 2002 1 min read

Arlington, Virginia--The Red Hot & Blue restaurant chain has filed a lawsuit in Arlington County Circuit Court against Gary Price, its former vice president, and Sticky Fingers Restaurant Group. The suit accuses Price of proffering confidential company information to win a job offer. It also alleges that Sticky Fingers actively sought and now possesses trade secrets--specifically, recipes--that might cost Red Hot & Blue's franchised and company-owned eateries business. Price and Sticky Fingers owner Chad Walldorf have denied any wrongdoing in the matter. -Miami Herald