Red, Hot & Blue Alleges Trade Secrets Stolen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Arlington, Virginia--The Red Hot & Blue restaurant chain has filed a lawsuit in Arlington County Circuit Court against Gary Price, its former vice president, and Sticky Fingers Restaurant Group. The suit accuses Price of proffering confidential company information to win a job offer. It also alleges that Sticky Fingers actively sought and now possesses trade secrets--specifically, recipes--that might cost Red Hot & Blue's franchised and company-owned eateries business. Price and Sticky Fingers owner Chad Walldorf have denied any wrongdoing in the matter. -Miami Herald

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match