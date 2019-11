July 11, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cherry Hill, New Jersey--After more than 80 years in business, Stallone's Gourmet Italian Sandwich Shops is offering franchise opportunities. The company, whose menu includes a variety of hot grilled, cold specialty and club sandwiches, will launch franchises in the mid-Atlantic and southeast regions with other territories to follow. -Target Associates Inc.