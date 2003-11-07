Worth the Trouble?

When one of your clients is a nuisance, sometimes it's better to end the relationship.

November 7, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you know when a client just isn't worth it? It may be time to say goodbye if your client does any of the following:

Doesn't respect or appreciate your work.

Makes excessive demands on you or your staff.

Has unrealistic expectations of what you can do for him or her.

Isn't willing to pay a fair price for your services.

Considers you a disposable vendor instead of a valued partner.

If you're ready to split, be sure to have a termination plan. Make the transition as smooth as possible, and maintain a professional attitude throughout the process.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ