Worth the Trouble?
How do you know when a client just isn't worth it? It may be time to say goodbye if your client does any of the following:
- Doesn't respect or appreciate your work.
- Makes excessive demands on you or your staff.
- Has unrealistic expectations of what you can do for him or her.
- Isn't willing to pay a fair price for your services.
- Considers you a disposable vendor instead of a valued partner.
If you're ready to split, be sure to have a termination plan. Make the transition as smooth as possible, and maintain a professional attitude throughout the process.
