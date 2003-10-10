Do You Need a Consultant?
When you have a medical problem, you go to a doctor. When you have a legal question, you see an attorney. But whom do you see when you want to start a business?
Business consultants exist in a number of fields-such as franchising, start-up, production, finance, marketing and even homebased. If you think you don't have the money to hire a business consultant, remember that a consultant doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, you can hire consultants on a temporary basis. Hourly rates from $75 to $150 are common; daily rates for a specialized consultant can jump to more than $1,000.
