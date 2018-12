When news happens to your business, make sure you tell the media.

August 15, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When your business makes bona fide news--has a grand opening, conducts a special community event, passes a milestone anniversary, makes an important new hire, moves to larger offices or gains an important new contract--you need to let the media know. If you've really got some news, you're what the media exists for.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales