There's Nothing Wrong With Healthy Competition

July 31, 2003 1 min read

Are your competitors located nearby? Sometimes that's a good thing, especially in industries where comparison-shopping is popular. That's why competing retail businesses, such as fast-food restaurants, antique shops and clothing stores, tend to cluster together. You may also catch the overflow from existing businesses, particularly if you're located in a restaurant and entertainment area. However, if a nearby competitor is only going to make your marketing job tougher, look elsewhere.

