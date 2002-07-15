My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

A Job Well Done

You won't boost employee performance without the right training and supervision.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I run a business that provides business services. As my business grows, I find myself having to turn more of the work over to employees and spend more of my time developing new customers. But it's hard to find employees with the right skills, and often I come back to the office to find they've done the work poorly. Then we get into arguments about their work, and they resent my complaining about it. What do you recommend?

A: You may be increasing your customer base too quickly. I suggest you put some effort into building the internal capacity to handle at least certain kinds of work correctly before you add any more customers.

Unfortunately, you cannot expect to build up your firm's capacity simply by hiring employees, even ones who seem qualified on paper. It takes an investment in designing and supervising the work they do. Here are some fundamentals of good job supervision that you need to institute right away:

  1. Define the characteristics of high-quality work in detail. Create a checklist for each task--each natural chunk or unit of work--to make sure your employees know what they need to do in order to do it well. Yes, I know this sounds like a chore (and it is), but it's even more important to growing a business than writing a business plan, and it takes a lot less time. Many employees in workplaces today don't know exactly what they need to do in order to do a good job. I suspect this is true in your workplace.
  2. Go over these checklists with employees. Spend plenty of time on each point, discussing it, demonstrating it and then encouraging questions and comments. Hopefully, employees will have some ideas of their own that can be added to the checklists to clarify or expand them. Let them have a role. (Yes, you are training your employees--sorry, but it's a vital part of good supervision!)
  3. Tell them why you care that they do a great job. Explain your aspirations and hopes for the business. Share any growth goals. Discuss with your employees why you feel that you, the business and its employees will benefit by pursuing these goals. For example, if their efforts help grow the business, you might be able to afford to pay higher salaries or upgrade the facilities. And also talk about the intangibles--the pride you feel when your firm is recognized as the best by customers, and how you want your employees to feel that they're part of a winning team. Relate these aspirations for your business to those checklists or descriptions of what it takes to do the work well, so employees understand there is indeed a "method to your madness."
  4. Later, ask them how they're doing with the new checklists. Are they producing excellent work that fits the criteria fully, or are they running into some problems? And if they've encountered problems, what can they do about it? In other words, begin to use the new, more specific definitions of their work as tools to engage them in a participatory effort to upgrade their quality.
  5. When things go wrong now, focus on asking (not telling) employees what went wrong and why, and how the same problem might be avoided in the future. In other words, always use errors or problems as learning opportunities. This will help keep them focused on the pursuit of high standards.
  6. Look for successes, the things employees do right. Make sure you note the good aspects of their work each day and week. Try to shift your focus from finding and fixing errors to praising and rewarding correct actions. This will help you and your employees feel more positive about the way things are going, and it will produce much more rapid and durable improvements.

Alex Hiam runs a consulting/training firm that focuses on increasing human performance in businesses. He is also the author of numerous books on management, motivation and marketing, includingMaking Horses Drink: How to Lead and Succeed in Business.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company's Success?

This Entrepreneur Wants to Cure the Sick with High-Quality Cannabis

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth