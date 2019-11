July 17, 2002 1 min read

Toronto--SMK Speedy Int'l Inc. completed the sale of its Car-X business to Tuffy Associates Corp. The Car-X business sale consisted of substantially all the operating assets of both Car-X Service Systems Inc., a franchisor of 185 automotive repair stores in North America, and all but 12 of the stores of Discoverer Services Inc., operator of 50 Car-X franchises. -SMK Speedy Int'l Inc.