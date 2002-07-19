Expansion News--Damon's, Panera Bread, Quizno's

Columbus, Ohio--Damon's Int'l has finalized development deals with two multi-unit operators who plan to open 13 new restaurants. Developers Mark Janes and Lee Chappell will build 10 restaurants throughout Michigan. GEM LLC signed an agreement to open one Damon's location in eastern Pennsylvania and two in western New Jersey. -Brad Ritter Communications

St. Louis--Panera Bread Co. has signed an agreement with LA Doughmakers LLC to open 17 bakery-cafes in central Los Angeles County. Panera Bread previously signed an agreement with Mariposa Bread to develop 14 units in northwestern L.A. County. Both franchisees plan to open their first locations in late 2003. -Panera Bread Co.

Denver--Florida is a huge opportunity for franchise expansion, says Quizno's. The company plans to open and operate at least 91 outlets in central Florida in the next 18 months. -Orlando Business Journal

