Ergo-<I>Huh?!</I>

The forecast is hazy for the latest ergonomics plan.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The ergonomics initiative announced in April was as ethereal as a ghost, and in some senses, just as scary. Business leaders voiced their concern about sketchy outlines of voluntary compliance guidelines OSHA will issue over the next few years, as well as its ergonomics enforcement effort.

OSHA's guidelines will vary by industry based on "best practices." It's not clear how detailed or reasonable they'll be. Even Republicans on Capitol Hill voiced skepticism. Rep. Charlie Norwood (R-GA), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, says the guidelines could "set the bar so high as to jeopardize small enterprises in my state."

Democrats were even more critical. Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA), chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which has jurisdiction over OSHA, calls the initiative "a replay of failed strategies from the past."

Play Defense

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has agreed to award about $137 million in research projects to small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, after considering a reduction of almost 50 percent. The MDA's director, Lt. Gen. Ronald Kadish (USAF), instead intends to fully fund the program during the fiscal year ending September 30.

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market