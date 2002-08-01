A Brand-New Development

For photos on the go, here's a digital camera and printer for your glove box.

When you're designing, building or selling outside the office, it helps to have a snapshot or two. The SP-1300 digital camera and PocketColor 200 printer from SiPix Inc. fit in your car's glove box and deliver color prints anywhere. The 1.3-megapixel SP-1300 has 2X zoom and uses 8MB CompactFlash cards. Connect it to the PocketColor 200, and print and overcoat a 21¼2-inch snapshot in 90 seconds. The bundled MGI PhotoSuite III SE turns any laptop into a darkroom. ($369 for both; www.sipixdigital.com; 408-719-8888)