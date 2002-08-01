My Turn

If you don't need a car all the time, why not share?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Would you like to have a fleet of company cars at your command for a fraction of the normal cost? Innovative car-sharing systems let you and your employees drive sedans, minivans and trucks without leasing or purchasing a single vehicle.

A successful concept in Europe for 20 years, car-sharing is beginning to catch on with U.S. business owners. If you don't need a company car 24 hours a day, it can save you time and money. Flexcar, for instance, covers overhead costs such as gas, insurance, parking and maintenance.

Here's how Flexcar works: You decide how many hours you need a car, and Flexcar works out a monthly or weekly plan for you, with a monthly invoice. (You can also call to reserve cars for as little as an hour on short notice.) You get a gas credit card in your company name, and a skeleton key that opens the door of every car in the fleet. You then punch in a code in a specific car's lockbox to retrieve the ignition key.

The company's Hondas, Toyotas and Fords are parked at downtown multibusiness buildings and at transit stations, or can be delivered directly to your office. Flexcar currently serves Long Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; and Washington, DC. More cities will be added in the next few months.

Other car-sharing programs include Zipcar, which serves Boston, Washington and New York City; E-Motion, which plans to offer electric cars in Atlanta late this year; and several others. One of the most successful is San Francisco's City CarShare, with more than 1,000 members. Others are listed at www.carsharing.net.

Editor and consultant Jill Amadio has been reporting on the automotive industry for 24 years.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market