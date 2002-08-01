Flash 08/02

Pursuing the "mass affluent" market, cell phones that read lips and more
Lower the Bar:

Brokerage houses and banks are changing their definition of "wealthy" to include clients with, in some cases, as little as $50,000 on deposit, and are offering these investors services formerly reserved for people with more than $1 million in assets. The trend is part of a new strategy to pursue the "mass affluent" market.

Look Who's (Not) Talking:

DoCoMo is developing a cell phone that can read lips. The company hopes to make the technology available to consumers in about five years.

Penalty Shot:

A bill calling for increased penalties for cybercrimes was in the House at press time. Current law bases sentencing on the economic damage caused by the crime. Under the bill, sentencing would also take into consideration the perpetrator's intent and whether government computers were targeted, among other factors.

