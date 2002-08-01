Hot Disks 08/02
Put your math problems on the Web, get your PCs and Macs talking and more
- Online Accounting: Move your desktop-based accounting program to the Web with Oracle Small Business Suite version 7.6. Formerly known as NetLedger, this online tool offers basic accounting and payroll tools, a Web site for your business and an online store to sell your goods. New in this version is the custom records feature, which allows you to build your own database. All these features start at $1,200 (all prices street) per year.
- PC Protection: Take your company's network security to another level. Zone Labs (www.zonelabs.com), known for its line of personal firewall products, is now offering a centrally managed security system for $80 per user. Zone Labs Integrity takes the company's firewall technology and applies it to every PC in your enterprise-even those in remote offices.
- Keeping in Touch: Different operating systems don't have to keep you disconnected. PC-Mac-Net FileShare 1.0 from Lava Software enables secure file transfers between Windows PCs and Mac-based machines over a LAN or the Internet. Transfers can be paused and resumed, and files are automatically renamed to ensure compatibility. Pricing starts at $24.95.
- Search Solutions: Don't waste time searching-find what you're looking for with AltaVista Enterprise Search. This application can search more than 225 file formats to find files hidden anywhere in your PC. Pricing is on a per-user basis, averaging around $25 per seat, with volume discounts available.