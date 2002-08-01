Hot Disks 08/02

Put your math problems on the Web, get your PCs and Macs talking and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • Online Accounting: Move your desktop-based accounting program to the Web with Oracle Small Business Suite version 7.6. Formerly known as NetLedger, this online tool offers basic accounting and payroll tools, a Web site for your business and an online store to sell your goods. New in this version is the custom records feature, which allows you to build your own database. All these features start at $1,200 (all prices street) per year.
  • PC Protection: Take your company's network security to another level. Zone Labs (www.zonelabs.com), known for its line of personal firewall products, is now offering a centrally managed security system for $80 per user. Zone Labs Integrity takes the company's firewall technology and applies it to every PC in your enterprise-even those in remote offices.
  • Keeping in Touch: Different operating systems don't have to keep you disconnected. PC-Mac-Net FileShare 1.0 from Lava Software enables secure file transfers between Windows PCs and Mac-based machines over a LAN or the Internet. Transfers can be paused and resumed, and files are automatically renamed to ensure compatibility. Pricing starts at $24.95.
  • Search Solutions: Don't waste time searching-find what you're looking for with AltaVista Enterprise Search. This application can search more than 225 file formats to find files hidden anywhere in your PC. Pricing is on a per-user basis, averaging around $25 per seat, with volume discounts available.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market