Gear 08/02

Scanning those pesky business cards; the mouse loses its tail

August 1, 2002

CardScan 600c



Street price: $299

Still haven't added the business cards you collected at that trade show three months ago to your address book? With CardScan 600c, you can scan business cards in color and organize them in an electronic card file using V6 Software. You can also save them to the CardScan.net online address book, where they can be accessed using any Web browser.

Expert Mouse Pro Wireless



Street price: $120

No more sore wrist with Kensington's Expert Mouse Pro Wireless. This trackball pad can be positioned anywhere on your desktop, and it supports your wrist at a comfortable angle. Expert Mouse Pro communicates with an unobtrusive receiver connected to a USB port, and four programmable mouse buttons let you collect repetitive tasks into a single click; six Direct Launch buttons provide one-touch access to your favorite Web sites or applications.