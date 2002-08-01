Cool Clicks 08/02

Connect to your PC remotely; find the best high-speed Internet access providers
PCs to go: Reach out and touch your PC. Entrepreneurs on the move may be able to lighten their load with the services offered by GoToMyPC.com. The brainchild of Expertcity, a Web-based remote access company, this site allows you to access your computer from any Internet-connected (preferably broadband) machine wherever you go. Then you can use e-mail, applications, files and more, just as if you were actually sitting in front of your PC.

The connection is secure, and pricing starts at $14.95 per month for the personal plan. Scope out their corporate plans to hook up your entire office and gain administrative features. Remember, any participating computers must be left on and connected to the Internet while you're gone. This won't make laptops totally obsolete, but you might not have to carry one around during your travels as much as you used to. Try giving the free trial a chance to determine if it's something you can't live without.

Access-orizing: Your business has a need for speed, and Bandwidthsavings.com can take some of the headache out of ramping up your Internet access. The business-oriented, free site gets you price quotes from high-speed providers, and you can narrow down the options according to the type of solution and location. Choose from teleconference to DSL to T3, all the way up to 2.48Gbps OC48. If you don't know what OC48 is, click over to the "Services" tab for details. Still not sure what to go with? Visit the bandwidth FAQ for a concise rundown on determining your needs and what to look for in a service agreement.

