Cool Clicks 08/02

Connect to your PC remotely; find the best high-speed Internet access providers

August 1, 2002 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

PCs to go: Reach out and touch your PC. Entrepreneurs on the move may be able to lighten their load with the services offered by GoToMyPC.com. The brainchild of Expertcity, a Web-based remote access company, this site allows you to access your computer from any Internet-connected (preferably broadband) machine wherever you go. Then you can use e-mail, applications, files and more, just as if you were actually sitting in front of your PC.

The connection is secure, and pricing starts at $14.95 per month for the personal plan. Scope out their corporate plans to hook up your entire office and gain administrative features. Remember, any participating computers must be left on and connected to the Internet while you're gone. This won't make laptops totally obsolete, but you might not have to carry one around during your travels as much as you used to. Try giving the free trial a chance to determine if it's something you can't live without.