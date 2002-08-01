Marketing

Permanent Press

Make your Web site a magnet for news-hungry journalists.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Your Web site is many things: an introduction to customers, an information hub and a showcase for your stellar product or service. What many entrepreneurs forget, however, is their Web site is often the first stop for journalists seeking information about a company. Savvy business owners know that to get coverage, Web sites not only have to be accessible to journalists, but also be attractive to them.

We asked Deborah Schwartz, president of Media Relations Inc., a public relations firm in Bethesda, Maryland, to give us the skinny on how you can get noticed by reporters without being an irritation at the same time.

  • Make it easy to navigate. Reporters are usually on deadline and have a very limited amount of time to research-they don't want to spend 10 minutes watching your extravagant Flash intro while it sucks up their bandwidth. Always include a clear "skip intro" button.
  • Include basic information. Make sure the press contact phone number, address and e-mail are easy to find. Reporters like to follow up-and it helps if they have a number to call.
  • Be picky about press releases. "I'm a stickler," says Schwartz. "A press release has to be legitimate news." While John Q. Employee's big promotion to head of accounting may be very exciting to you, it's not exactly what you'll see on CNN. Be very choosy when deciding which press releases you want to put on your Web site.
  • Edit your bios. When a reporter is looking to do a story on you, the company Web site is one of the first places he or she will look for background information on you and your key executives. Make it brief and interesting, and include topics in which you have expertise. "It's an overview of who you are," says Schwartz, "not where you graduated from school."
  • Create interesting links. Point visitors to your site toward a charity your business is involved with or to articles that have been written about you in the past. Says Schwartz, "It lends credibility."

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019