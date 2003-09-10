How to Find the Right ISP

Don't sign on with an ISP until you get answers to these questions.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can design your site yourself, but chances are you'll need to find an ISP. Following are some questions to ask prospective ISPs:

  • "How much server space will I have?" You'll need to know if your use of graphics will be limited.
  • "How much access will I have to my site?" This is especially important if you plan to update your site regularly.
  • "What kind of tech support do you provide?" As a small-business owner without a support staff, you'll need all the help you can get.
  • "How do you handle failures?" Make sure the ISP has a backup system in place.
  • "How long have you been in business?" You need stability, so look for an ISP that's been around for a year or two.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

