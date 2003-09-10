How to Find the Right ISP

Don't sign on with an ISP until you get answers to these questions.

September 10, 2003 1 min read

You can design your site yourself, but chances are you'll need to find an ISP. Following are some questions to ask prospective ISPs:

"How much server space will I have?" You'll need to know if your use of graphics will be limited.

"How much access will I have to my site?" This is especially important if you plan to update your site regularly.

"What kind of tech support do you provide?" As a small-business owner without a support staff, you'll need all the help you can get.

"How do you handle failures?" Make sure the ISP has a backup system in place.

"How long have you been in business?" You need stability, so look for an ISP that's been around for a year or two.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ