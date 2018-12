Try this trick for getting noticed at your next networking event.

May 23, 2003 1 min read

Try wearing a button every day. Sporting an intriguing button on your lapel is a sure-fire conversation starter that can lead to, well, who knows what? Use every conversation as an opportunity to talk about your business and what you do. Have five or six buttons made up with silly, funny or insightful sayings, and wear them to public events, speaking engagements and business meetings.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business