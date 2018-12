You may have more holdings than you realized.

July 26, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you do a thorough inventory of your assets, you're likely to uncover resources you didn't even know you had. Assets could include savings accounts, equity in real estate, retirement accounts, vehicles, recreational equipment and collections. You may decide to sell some assets for cash or use them as collateral for a loan.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need