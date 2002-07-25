Cool Under Pressure

Why you need to hire managers that can stay calm in any situation

Forming a team to tackle critical problems and issues invites pressure. That pressure can take many forms, such as having to set tight deadlines, working long hours and accommodating the multiple personalities of different team players. Good team leaders know how to handle pressure. They know how to recognize a pressure situation and control their emotions. They're also experts at introducing thoughts and ideas that relieve the pressure on other team members.

