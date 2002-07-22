McDonald's Expands Diner Concept Test

July 22, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--Coming soon to a McDonald's near you: Belgian waffles, meatloaf and chicken fried steak. After decades of dominating the world's fast-food market, McDonald's is test-marketing a new diner concept called "McDonald's with the Diner Inside." The McDiners feature the traditional McDonald's menu, along with diner fare, served to customers who place orders from phones at their table. The new diners will have table service, but the company has a no-tipping policy.

A restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky, recently closed to convert to the new diner concept, with a targeted opening date of September. Five other Kentucky McDonald's are also going to convert to the test design. -Messenger-Inquirer