McDonald's Expands Diner Concept Test

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--Coming soon to a McDonald's near you: Belgian waffles, meatloaf and chicken fried steak. After decades of dominating the world's fast-food market, McDonald's is test-marketing a new diner concept called "McDonald's with the Diner Inside." The McDiners feature the traditional McDonald's menu, along with diner fare, served to customers who place orders from phones at their table. The new diners will have table service, but the company has a no-tipping policy.

A restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky, recently closed to convert to the new diner concept, with a targeted opening date of September. Five other Kentucky McDonald's are also going to convert to the test design. -Messenger-Inquirer

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match