Environmental Group Plans to Sue KFC, Wendy's

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sacramento, California--KFC of America and Wendy's International were issued 60-day notices that a group called Environmental World Watch intends to sue them under provisions of California's Proposition 65 cancer-warning statute, because of the chemical acrylamide in their french fries. Documents filed with state attorney general Bill Lockyer indicate that lawsuits against the companies could commence after August 24. A group called the Council for Education and Research on Toxins filed similar lawsuit notices against McDonald's and Burger King in May.

The latest filings coincide with the conclusion in Geneva of a specially convened UN meeting of food scientists and officials who expressed "major concern" about recent findings that the suspected human carcinogen acrylamide forms at high levels in baked and fried starchy foods. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market