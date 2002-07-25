Environmental Group Plans to Sue KFC, Wendy's

<b></b>

July 25, 2002 1 min read

Sacramento, California--KFC of America and Wendy's International were issued 60-day notices that a group called Environmental World Watch intends to sue them under provisions of California's Proposition 65 cancer-warning statute, because of the chemical acrylamide in their french fries. Documents filed with state attorney general Bill Lockyer indicate that lawsuits against the companies could commence after August 24. A group called the Council for Education and Research on Toxins filed similar lawsuit notices against McDonald's and Burger King in May.

The latest filings coincide with the conclusion in Geneva of a specially convened UN meeting of food scientists and officials who expressed "major concern" about recent findings that the suspected human carcinogen acrylamide forms at high levels in baked and fried starchy foods. -Nation's Restaurant News