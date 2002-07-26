California City to Put Limits on Drive-Thru Eateries

<b></b>

July 26, 2002 1 min read

Fremont, California--Dramatically reversing course on the regulation of fast-food franchises, the Fremont City Council has decided to place restrictions on new drive-thru restaurants, saying more controls are needed, particularly in residential neighborhoods.

Deciding that the litter, late-night noise and design of drive-thru restaurants pose a significant problem for residents, council members backtracked a March decision saying those issues were not a problem. City planners will develop guidelines on the proximity of drive-thrus to neighborhoods and redevelopment areas, their clustering along certain streets, architecture and litter problems. -The Mercury News