Travel Smart

Tips for saving money while on the go

July 29, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When calling from a hotel or pay phone, ask about charges. If they're too high, ask to be connected to your regular long-distance carrier. If you use a charge card to call from hotels, don't hang up between calls. Just press the pound key and dial the next call without reentering your account number. This avoids the connect surcharges many hotels charge.

Also, you should always shop around for the best rates on hotel rooms. And make sure to ask about any discounts or specials. The same goes for car rentals. And don't pay for collision coverage if you don't have to. Check your credit card agreement; many include car rental insurance if you use that card to rent the car.

Excerpted from Get Smart!: 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ