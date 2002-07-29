Double Duty

A franchisee finds happiness operating two concepts: a Baskin-Robbins and a Jody Maroni's Sausage Kingdom.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every day, thousands of commuters tackle the I-5, an oft-congested highway connecting San Diego to Los Angeles, all in the name of some dead-end job. But Reza Abolhosseini makes the drive for his labor of love: The freeway links his two franchises--a Baskin-Robbins located in Dana Point and a Jody Maroni's Sausage Kingdomoutlet at The Block at Orange.

To own not one, but two of his dream businesses, Abolhosseini is more than willing to work long days, often seven days a week. He starts each workday at the Baskin-Robbins franchise he bought two years. He arrives at the store between 8 and 10, spending the morning overseeing the ice cream business, meeting with his manager and helping out when needed.

Then it's off to The Block, an outdoor shopping and entertainment complex. Abolhosseini arrives around 11, just in time to help with the lunch rush. Here, once again, he oversees operations, and talks with his manager, employees and customers to make sure everything is running smoothly and everyone is content. "I stay in touch with the customers, just asking if they're happy with the food and checking if there's anything we can do to improve our guest satisfaction," says Abolhosseini, 43.

After the lunch rush subsides, Abolhosseini spends his afternoon dealing with paperwork for both businesses at an office he has set up at The Block. He usually heads home around 5 or 6 but stays later if his staff needs a hand. On weekends, Abolhosseini sometimes stays at Jody Maroni's as late as 10 p.m.

Even with this schedule, Abolhosseini can't seem to get enough. He recently called in to his stores every day while on a 10-day vacation. "The day I returned, I couldn't wait to get back to the business and get involved again," he admits.

This type of energy is characteristic, considering Abolhosseini isn't new to the multiunit, multi-concept life--he used to simultaneously operate three pizza franchises, a used car lot and a mini-market. Five businesses may now be out of the question, but that doesn't mean Abolhosseini is content to stick to two. "I like challenges, I like to stay busy and I always look at opportunities," he says.

Today, though, he's grateful for the challenge and variety his two franchises add to his life. "The reason I chose Baskin-Robbins and Jody Maroni's is because I love sausages and I love ice cream," Abolhosseini says. "And what you love is what you can do best."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match