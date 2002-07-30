Connect With Customers

Start by gaining a better understanding of who really buys from you.

July 30, 2002 1 min read

Do you want to know what your customers are really after? Try spending a couple of days in their shoes. What activities do they squeeze into their day? What kinds of services and products do they want? At what time of day is it convenient for them to visit a business like yours? To find out what your customers really want, visit a wide range of businesses they're likely to frequent. Observe how customers are treated, as well as the kinds of services that appear important to them; then adapt your business accordingly.

