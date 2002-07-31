Using Information to Your Advantage

How much should you reveal to an opponent during a negotiation?

July 31, 2002 1 min read

In all types of negotiation, information is power. Win-win negotiation is no exception. In fact, the more information both parties have, the smoother and more productive the negotiation can be.

But remember, your opponent will want to know the same kinds of things about you and your position that you will in turn want to know about him, so be prepared to offer some of that information under the right circumstances. Conventional wisdom says that you should play your cards close to the vest, but sometimes the exchange of information can be a transaction within a transaction that smoothes the larger negotiation.

