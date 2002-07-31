McDonald's Eyes Payment Hike from Franchisees

July 31, 2002 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. is expected to ask for as much as $60 million in additional funds from franchisees for its voluntary national ad program. In 2001, franchisees contributed roughly $300 million to the fund.

The company's national franchisee advertising committee will vote on whether to raise payments to the fund to 1.81 percent of gross sales from 1.5 percent. If approved, the increase will likely face a tougher vote by all McDonald's co-ops. - AdAge.com