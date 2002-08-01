NBC Signs Deal with Baskin-Robbins

August 1, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York--In an unusual deal to help its fall-season premiere, NBC has struck a multi-million-dollar integrated-marketing deal with Baskin-Robbins, which will develop ice cream flavors for NBC shows--such as Fear Factor Sundae, Will & Grace's Rocky Road of Romance and Pralines 'n American Dreams. Baskin-Robbins will run TV commercials for the promotion on cable networks, print ads in Entertainment Weekly and adorn its stores with signage for NBC shows.

Baskin-Robbins will roll out its "must taste" lineup of treats in stores from September 3 through October 27. -AdAge.com