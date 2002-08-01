Expand Your Horizons

As an entrepreneur, you need a range of skills to get the job done.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of Teen Startups. Subscribe »

There are a lot of things I still would like to do in this life, and a lot of things I wish I'd done while I was still in college. Mostly, I wish I would have taken more time to explore other areas of academia--science, for instance, and outdoor recreation. There's still plenty I can do to explore these things, but I know I would have benefited from exposing myself to them more while in college, where there are endless resources for any kind of academic and nonacademic pursuit a student wishes to investigate.

Whether you are in college already or preparing to attend, I would encourage you to think carefully about both your major and the things you pursue while in college. If being an entrepreneur is your ultimate goal, you would do well to expose yourself to as many different activities--both academic and extracurricular--as possible.

The reason I recommend this strategy is that entrepreneurship requires such a diverse range of skills that it can only help for you to get involved with a diverse range of activities. When you are an entrepreneur, you're a salesperson, marketing expert, accountant, artist, writer, financial expert, tech guru and manager all at once. Of course you will be more of one thing than another based on the type of business you want to start, but essentially it helps to have skills in many different areas.

So while you are in college, remember that your major is not as important as the things you get out of your total college experience. Get involved with campus clubs, offer to write an article for the school newspaper, learn some computer skills, get a job in the campus bookstore to learn about managing money and keeping records, take an art class--do whatever you can to get a taste of all different disciplines. At the same time, be sure to specialize in something--you don't want to be a jack of all trades and master of none.

When you start a business, you'll find yourself wearing different hats day in and day out, depending on the circumstances. By taking the time while you're in college to expand your horizons--yes, your mother was right about that--you will know in an instant which hat is appropriate for which situation. And you'll wear that hat with confidence.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market