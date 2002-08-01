Managing Your Cash Flow

Knowing how much is coming into and going out of your business will help you keep your business afloat.

August 1, 2002 4 min read

(YoungBiz) - For those of you who are heading back to the classroom in a few weeks, here's a pop quiz to get you back in the groove. Which of the following two business challenges is most likely to stop a good idea in its tracks?

A) Raising the cash to get started

B) Managing that cash

If you chose B, consider yourself in the know when it comes to business savvy. Even if you have the world's greatest idea, your business can fail if you run out of money to pay the bills.

Case in point: Ever heard of Continental Computer? We didn't think so. Ever heard of Compaq? That's what we thought.

Back in the days when companies first began to compete with computer giant IBM, Continental Computer had the superior idea, but Compaq had the bigger bank roll. When push came to shove, Compaq survived.

So how do you capture the best of both worlds--act on your brilliant idea and ensure that your business is the Compaq of the story? That's where the cash-flow forecast--which will help you predict the amount of money that will be coming into and flowing out of your business--comes into play.

Charting a Path

Using a cash-flow statement from the get-go can get your business started down the right path. For 'trep Adam J. Welti of Plainview, Minnesota, it was the difference between opening a pet store--his original plan--and a pet-sitting service.

Because he loves animals, Welti thought it would be fun to start a pet shop. However, a quick check of the costs to open and operate a store sent him back to the drawing board for a more feasible pet-oriented venture.

Since the beginning of AJ's Pet Sitting Service, Welti's cash-flow statement has helped him take the steps to ensure his new business would maintain its positive cash flow. You can do the same, following these steps: