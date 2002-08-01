Ident-A-Kid Services of America

Create and sell ID cards that can help lost children become found.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2002 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Sure, money is important, but so is finding a job that means something to you. That's what Stephen Iwaszko was looking for when he began investigating a new business venture for himself a few years ago. "I was looking for something that was worthwhile to sink my teeth into," says the former network marketer.

Through a work acquaintance, Iwaszko discovered Ident-A-Kid, a franchise that manufactures and sells ID cards for children. Franchisees visit schools, day-care centers and camps to snap pictures of children and gather all their vitals before making the cards, which are sent back to parents or guardians to keep in their wallets in case of an emergency. Says Iwaszko, "Hopefully they'll never have to pull it out, but should that child disappear, you cannot be better prepared than to have an Ident-A-Kid card in your wallet."

Since 1999, Iwaszko and his employees have been providing Ident-A-Kid cards to families in the Washington, DC, area. They currently produce cards for about 1,000 kids per week, and Iwaszko hopes to double that number next year.

While Iwaszko appreciates the freedom of being his own boss, he understands that his franchise benefits far more people than himself and his employees. "Essentially we're saving the lives of kids and helping them be found faster should they be abducted or lost," he says. "That's a really good thing to spend my time doing."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match