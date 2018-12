Don't give clients outdated letterhead and business cards.

September 12, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Keep your business cards, letterhead and other materials current. If the phone company changes your area code, toss out your old stationery and cards and have new ones printed. Use it as an excuse to call everyone on your client and prospect list and remind them of what you can do for them.

