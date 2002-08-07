Beyond the Sales Letter

Some prospects will pay more attention to a direct-mail package.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While direct mail can mean everything from a postcard to a catalog, many business owners get the best response from sending out a direct-mail package. In addition to the sales letter and brochure, this typically includes three other elements:

  • The outside envelope: There are two schools of thought on this. One school swears that teaser copy on the envelope will get recipients to open it. On the other hand, some people throw away anything that looks like junk mail. The opposite strategy is to trick readers into opening your mail by sending direct mail that looks like a personal letter. Software programs can print addresses so they look like handwriting. Put only your address, not your company name, on the return address to arouse the recipient's curiosity.
  • A response form: The form should be easy to fill out. Be sure to include your phone number in case the prospect wants to ask a question or order by phone.
  • A reply envelope: Enclosing a postage-paid reply envelope helps get orders. If you can't afford postage-paid envelopes, include a pre-addressed reply envelope. If the prospect has to put the mailing down to search for an envelope, he or she may also have time for second thoughts.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market