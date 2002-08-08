Keep Them Clicking

Is your Web site customer-friendly?

When customers call your business, putting them on hold for too long may cause them to hang up. The same thing will happen if you force customers and clients to navigate through a confusing voice-mail structure. Yet many entrepreneurs make the virtual equivalent of these two errors on their Web sites. They build modem-clogging, graphics-laden pages, they make their visitors wait...and wait...and leave. Or, they create navigational structures that are inconsistent or nonintuitive. Make these mistakes, and visitors will end up clicking over to a competitor's site.

