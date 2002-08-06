Damon's Grill Fires Up New Lunch Menu

August 6, 2002 1 min read

Columbus, Ohio--Damon's Grill recently unveiled its new lunch menu with 14 new items, all created to be served in 10 minutes or less. This is the second of a three-phase menu overhaul by the company who last fall introduced a new dinner menu emphasizing more grilled items.

Damon's research and development team spent more than six months creating and testing the new items, including pulled pork quesadilla, grilled turkey and cheese panini, and pub-style fish and chips. -Brad Ritter Communications