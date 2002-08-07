Pizza Hut, Pasta Bravo Test Co-Branding

August 7, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Louisville, Kentucky--Yum! Brands Inc. officials said the company's Pizza Hut brand would enter into a co-branding test with Aliso Viejo, California-based quick-casual chain Pasta Bravo through a licensing agreement. The test, according to Yum! officials, would involve existing dine-in Pizza Huts, which could be company- or franchise-operated. The company gave no indication of the timeline for the test.

Yum! also is currently testing co-branding Pizza Hut with Back Yard Burgers and A&W. - Nation's Restaurant News