Expansion News--@Wireless, haircolorxpress, IHOP, Quizno's

Rochester, New York--@Wireless, franchisor of wireless retail stores, has added 18 new locations in New York and Michigan in the second quarter of 2002. Franchise locations for the company are also currently under construction in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Monroe, Connecticut, and are slated to open early this month. -@Wireless Enterprises Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--haircolorxpress Int'l LLC, franchisor of hair-color only salons, has signed leases to open its first salons in New York as well as four new salons in New Jersey and two in Florida. The new franchises are expected to open before the end of the year. -Thorp & Co.

Glendale, California--International House of Pancakes Inc. expressed confidence that it can complete an ambitious development schedule that calls for at least 56 new restaurants in the second half of the year. Delays in the timing of new restaurant openings and sales of stores to franchisees caused second-quarter results to fall significantly below Wall Street expectations, but the company remains optimistic that its goal of opening 80 to 90 new restaurants this year could be met. -Dow Jones

Denver--Quizno's is looking to expand in Phoenix and is faced with a saturated real estate market. The sandwich franchise currently has 23 locations in the Phoenix area with 70 more in the planning stages, according to the company. Quizno's says franchisees who have signed on often have to wait up to 18 months for a location due to trouble finding space near the city. -Phoenix Business Journal