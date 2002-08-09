Financial News--Domino's, Papa John's, ServiceMaster

August 9, 2002 1 min read

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Domino's Inc. said net earnings for the second quarter ended June 16 rose 21.8 percent. Domestic same-store sales for the quarter were up 4.7 percent at franchised branches. -Nation's Restaurant News

Louisville, Kentucky--Papa John's Int'l Inc. announced revenues of $236.6 million for the second quarter of 2002, a decrease of 1.6 percent from the same period in 2001. Comparable store sales increased 2.3 percent at company-owned locations and decreased 0.5 percent at franchised outlets. -Papa John's Int'l Inc.

Downers Grove, Illinois--ServiceMaster, which sells TruGreen ChemLawn and Terminix pest control, said that second-quarter profits rose slightly amid overall economic weakness. Net income was $53 million, compared with $50.7 million in the same quarter of last year. -Crain's Chicago Business