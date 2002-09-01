Write Away

Can't type worth a darn? Not to worry. Now you can handwrite your info on your computer.

September 1, 2002 1 min read

Not a touch typist? Casio's E-Pen-USB lets you enter data into your desktop or portable using an innovative new data-capture medium--handwriting. The system includes a fully functional pen that accepts the usual cartridges and a small wireless transceiver that plugs in to your computer's USB port.

E-Pen captures a precise image of what you write and draw on paper as large as 81¼2-by-11 and transmits it to the host PC as JPEG files. There, text recognition, drawing, CAD or other software can convert them to the format you like. A serial version works with some models of Casio's Cassiopeia Pocket PC ($150-$180; www.casio.com, 800-836-8580).