Flash 09/02

Debunking the eBay myth, making Segways legal and more

September 1, 2002 1 min read

Lies, All Lies:

Remember the charming story of Pierre Omidyar starting eBay to help his girlfriend trade Pez dispensers? In The Perfect Store: Inside eBay, eBay's first PR person admits she made the whole thing up.

Ready to Roll:

At press time, 22 states had passed laws allowing Segway Human Transporters to be operated on sidewalks or in crosswalks.

Ad Spat:

A group of publishers, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, is suing Gator Corp. Gator's software triggers pop-up ads on top of a site's own pop-up ads.