Playing BRIDGE

Grow your business with help from your own tax dollars.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sen. John Kerry's BRIDGE Act isn't about building the next Golden Gate, but it may help entrepreneurs seize golden opportunities.

The BRIDGE (Business Retained Income During Growth and Expansion) Act would allow businesses to access capital by temporarily deferring a portion of their taxes. The deferral would be limited to $250,000, repayable with interest over four years. Because of interest, the bill actually generates a net gain of $1.1 billion over 10 years.

The bill (S.1903) was the subject of a hearing held on June 4 in the Senate Finance Committee. Both Kerry and Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-ME), the other co-sponsor of the bill, are members of that committee, enhancing the chance of passage.

The committee also discussed a second Kerry bill, the Affordable Small Business Stimulus Act (S.1676). Key provisions include increasing the expensing limitation to $35,000 and enhancing the capital gains exclusion for investments in companies with capitalizations up to $100 million.

  • The House passed the Small Business Advocacy Improvement Act of 2002 (H.R. 4231). It makes improvements in the SBA's Office of Advocacy.
  • The Senate passed a slightly altered version of the House's Small Business Paperwork Relief Act of 2002 (H.R. 327). The bill would set up a task force to find ways to make it easier to find regulatory assistance information, comply with requirements and consolidate those requirements across agency lines. The task force would also look into the feasibility of transferring forms electronically.

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market