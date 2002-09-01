My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

It Figures 09/02

Who's using broadband, how men and women evaluate Web sites and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
89.7%
of entrepreneurs quit their jobs to start their businesses (as opposed to being fired).
SOURCE: Babson College and Kauffman Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership

52%
of consumers will delete an e-mail from an unrecognized name without even opening it.
SOURCE: Quris

Monday is the busiest day on the Web, receiving
15%
of the worldwide Internet traffic.
SOURCE: WebSideStory

73%
of small businesses choose leasing as their preferred method of financing equipment.
SOURCE: Equipment Leasing Association

30%
of time spent on e-mail goes to reading gossip, jokes and non-work-related material.
SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

91%
of small-business owners are optimistic about the growth potential of their industries.
SOURCE: Intuit Professional Accounting Solutions

93%
feel the same regarding their own businesses.
SOURCE: Intuit Professional Accounting Solutions

80%
of online users will abandon a site if the search function doesn't work well.
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix

  NEARLY 10 PERCENT of all households in the United States have signed up for broadband Internet access. Here's how it's affected American users' daily lives:

SOURCE: Pew Internet/American Life Project Leadership 		 
LOOKING GOOD
  WOMEN CARE ABOUTWIRED? how it looks; men care about how you get there. Here are the elements men and women think are important to consider when evaluating a Web site:

SOURCE: SpectraCom 		 
I Want My DVD
  U.S. HISPANIC HOUSEHOLDS are more likely than African American and Caucasian households to own DVD players, home theaters and PDAs, yet are less likely to own a PC or have Internet access.

SOURCE: Knowledge Networks/Statistical Research 		 
SAY WHAT?
  MORE THAN HALF of all Internet users communicate in a native language other than English, with 33.9 percent speaking a European language and 26.1 percent conversing in an Asian language.

SOURCE: Global Reach 		 
  58% of job seekers would relocate to get a job, while 60% are willing to lower their desired salary range.
SOURCE: ResumeRabbit.com 		 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Two Stanford Dropouts Built a $2.6 Billion Company In Just Two Years

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business