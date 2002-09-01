It Figures 09/02
This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
|
89.7%
of entrepreneurs quit their jobs to start their businesses (as opposed to being fired).
SOURCE: Babson College and Kauffman Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership
52%
Monday is the busiest day on the Web, receiving
73%
30%
91%
93%
80%
|
NEARLY 10 PERCENT
of all households in the United States have signed up for broadband Internet access. Here's how it's affected American users' daily lives:
SOURCE: Pew Internet/American Life Project Leadership
|LOOKING GOOD
|
WOMEN CARE ABOUTWIRED?
how it looks; men care about how you get there. Here are the elements men and women think are important to consider when evaluating a Web site:
SOURCE: SpectraCom
|I Want My DVD
|
U.S. HISPANIC HOUSEHOLDS
are more likely than African American and Caucasian households to own DVD players, home theaters and PDAs, yet are less likely to own a PC or have Internet access.
SOURCE: Knowledge Networks/Statistical Research
|SAY WHAT?
|
MORE THAN HALF
of all Internet users communicate in a native language other than English, with 33.9 percent speaking a European language and 26.1 percent conversing in an Asian language.
SOURCE: Global Reach
|
58%
of job seekers would relocate to get a job, while 60% are willing to lower their desired salary range.
SOURCE: ResumeRabbit.com