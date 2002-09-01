It Figures 09/02

89.7%

of entrepreneurs quit their jobs to start their businesses (as opposed to being fired).

SOURCE: Babson College and Kauffman Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership

52%

of consumers will delete an e-mail from an unrecognized name without even opening it.

SOURCE: Quris

Monday is the busiest day on the Web, receiving

15%

of the worldwide Internet traffic.

SOURCE: WebSideStory

73%

of small businesses choose leasing as their preferred method of financing equipment.

SOURCE: Equipment Leasing Association

30%

of time spent on e-mail goes to reading gossip, jokes and non-work-related material.

SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

91%

of small-business owners are optimistic about the growth potential of their industries.

SOURCE: Intuit Professional Accounting Solutions

93%

feel the same regarding their own businesses.

SOURCE: Intuit Professional Accounting Solutions