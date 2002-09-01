Cool Clicks 09/02

The importance of ergonomics; the latest search engine to give Google a run for its money

September 1, 2002 2 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Healthy, wealthy and wise: The economics of ergonomics are simple. When your employees use computers correctly to minimize strain or repetitive-motion injuries, productivity stays high and you also stay out of court.

HealthyComputing.com is a free resource chock-full of practical tips, advice and exercises to keep everyone typing smoothly and sitting comfortably throughout the long workday.

Ever thought about what heavy PDA or laptop use might do to your hands? Mobile ergonomics are covered in detail with familiar office ergonomics. The site's straightforward navigation will show everything from lighting a work area to neck and shoulder stretches and proper keyboard positioning. There's even a guide to help track down what's causing discomfort.

Putting the tips HealthyComputing.com has to offer into practice can pay off with healthier employees. Oh, and don't forget to position your monitor an arm's length away and to give your eyes an occasional break.