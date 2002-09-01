Cool Clicks 09/02

The importance of ergonomics; the latest search engine to give Google a run for its money
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Healthy, wealthy and wise: The economics of ergonomics are simple. When your employees use computers correctly to minimize strain or repetitive-motion injuries, productivity stays high and you also stay out of court.

HealthyComputing.com is a free resource chock-full of practical tips, advice and exercises to keep everyone typing smoothly and sitting comfortably throughout the long workday.

Ever thought about what heavy PDA or laptop use might do to your hands? Mobile ergonomics are covered in detail with familiar office ergonomics. The site's straightforward navigation will show everything from lighting a work area to neck and shoulder stretches and proper keyboard positioning. There's even a guide to help track down what's causing discomfort.

Putting the tips HealthyComputing.com has to offer into practice can pay off with healthier employees. Oh, and don't forget to position your monitor an arm's length away and to give your eyes an occasional break.

By Jeeves, they've got it! What's up Jeeves' sleeve? Looks like a new search engine. Teoma, brought to us by Ask Jeeves of askjeeves.com fame, could be a worthy competitor for king of the hill Google. Teoma's aim is to generate not only relevant results, but also authoritative ones. It uses a gauge called "subject-specific popularity" to help rank pages and cut out a lot of the fluff that shows up in many search engines. Teoma features suggestions for refining queries and links to relevant resources, and clearly marked sponsor links will appear at the top of your results page. Swing on by to try it out for yourself.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market